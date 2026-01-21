After UAE, Bahrain becomes second Gulf State to join Gaza Peace Board

KARACHI – Bahrain officially accepted United States’ invitation to join controversial “Gaza Board of Peace”, becoming second Gulf state to endorse President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

This follows after United Arab Emirates UAE, which earlier agreed to participate in the same board, signaling a major shift in regional alliances and diplomatic priorities.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa accepted US invitation. The decision is being hailed as a strong endorsement of Trump’s peace initiative, which Bahrain describes as essential for protecting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The ministry said Manama’s acceptance shows its unwavering commitment to fully implement US-backed peace plan, which has sparked intense debate across the Muslim world.

This declaration comes amid strong international skepticism, with critics claiming the board may undermine Palestinian sovereignty. According to foreign media reports, Trump is pushing world leaders to join the board.

Under this plan, membership remains limited to a maximum of three years while staggering $1 billion fee required for a permanent seat. This high cost has sparked controversy and accusations that the board may favor wealthy nations and political elites.

Trump has also invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the board, raising questions about Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue and its relations with the US and Gulf states.