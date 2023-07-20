Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz set vacation goals with Germany trip

In the dazzling world of Pakistani entertainment, Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz reign as a dynamic duo, captivating audiences with their multifaceted talents. Nida, a brilliant host and actor, charms viewers with her effervescent presence, while Yasir, a versatile director and actor, weaves magic on the silver screen. Together, they have delved into the world of production, churning out hit films and captivating shows that have left an indelible mark on the industry.

But amid the glitz and glamour, this power couple finds solace in their shared passion for travel. Currently, they are basking in the enchanting landscapes of Germany, creating cherished memories with their dear friends and family members.

Nida, the social media maven, has been giving her followers an exclusive glimpse of their European escapades through her Instagram stories. The picturesque locales of Germany serve as a breathtaking backdrop to their adventures, evoking awe and wanderlust in every frame.

From exploring historical landmarks to revelling in the mesmerizing beauty of nature, Nida Yasir's posts encapsulate the essence of their memorable journey. And it's not just her solo escapades; the couple has been cherishing precious moments with their adorable youngest son, Balaaj, who seems to be having the time of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Nawaz (@itsyasirnawaz)

They were also spotted riding on a two-wheeled scooter having a time of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Nawaz and Yasir got married in the year 2002. They have been happily married for over two decades and have been blessed with three children. Their children's names are Farid Nawaz, Silah Yasir, and Balaj Yasir.