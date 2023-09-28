KARACHI – The Karachi Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) on Thursday declared the results of 10th class science group.

The first and second positions were secured by girls while the overall success ratio in the examination stood at 86.30 percent.

A total of 156,068 male and female students registered themselves for the 10th class science group examination while 156,022 candidates appeared in the exams in which 134,646 remained successful.

Shaheeda Fatima of Metropolis School secured first position with 94.91% while Rabisa Ali of Falcon House School grabbed second position with 94.09 percent while Omar Iqbal of Pak Islamia School won the third spot with 93.72%.