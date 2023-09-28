"I've only just begun...thirty one" Mawra Hocane celebrates her birthday

Mawra Hocane, the epitome of talent and success, is a shining star known for her impeccable script choices and unwavering commitment to responsible content. With her recent thought-provoking performances, she has left an indelible mark on our hearts.
But Hocane is more than just an actress; she is a multifaceted dynamo. She effortlessly wears the hats of a lawyer and an entrepreneur, achieving remarkable milestones at a remarkably young age. As she celebrates her 31st birthday, she proudly shares this milestone with her devoted fans. Youthful, accomplished, and endlessly inspiring, Mawra radiated elegance in her birthday attire.
In her caption for a delightful five-picture gallery, she declared, 'I've only just begun... THIRTY ONE,' accompanied by a celebratory cake emoji and the hashtag '31.' The photos capture the birthday girl in her element, surrounded by delectable cakes, a bountiful flower bouquet, and a cascade of colorful balloons.
Prior to sharing these enchanting pictures, she treated her followers to an adorable birthday reel, brimming with excitement for her special day. Her attire for the intimate celebration was the epitome of simplicity and chicness, as she donned a floral, flowing dress paired with dainty hoops, matching slides, and a stylish handbag.
On the work front, she is currently seen in Neem and Nauroz.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.