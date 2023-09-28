Aditya 1: Exploring the Sun's Mysteries

Aditya 1 stands as a remarkable achievement in India's pursuit of solar exploration. This observatory solar system, conceived and developed by the Indian Research Organization (ISRO), is purpose-built to unravel the enigmatic layers of our solar system. Its primary mission encompasses the in-depth study of the solar atmosphere, including the intriguing corona and the solar surface in the vicinity of our radiant Sun.
Launched with precision on September 2nd, at 11:50 GST, this remarkable endeavor incurred an investment totaling $50 million USD. The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, strategically positioned on an island off the captivating Bay of Bengal's coast.
The mission's timeline unfolds across four months, during which Aditya 1 conducts a profound exploration of our Sun. The initial 16 days are dedicated to an orbit around Earth's surface, providing the unique opportunity to scrutinize Earth's magnetic field, the magnetosphere, and their interactions with the charged particles emanating from the Sun in the form of solar winds and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).
Subsequently, the mission embarks on an extended journey to the Lagrange Point 1 (L1), situated approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Positioned strategically near the halo orbit around the L1-point in the Sun-Earth system, Aditya 1 gains unobstructed views of the Sun, paving the way for an unprecedented era of solar exploration.
This ambitious mission has been in the making for over 15 years, with a commitment to observe and study the Sun's mysteries around Earth for more than 5 years. The journey began in January 2008, initially as a modest satellite project, before proudly bearing the name "Aditya 1" in 2019.
The satellite itself is engineered to land at the L1-point, housing seven sophisticated scientific instruments weighing approximately 244 kilograms (538 pounds). These instruments, perched atop the ship's deck, include the Magnetometer (MAG), Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), and the Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA).
In summary, Aditya 1 represents a monumental stride in India's scientific exploration of the Sun and the solar system, poised to unravel the secrets concealed within the solar atmosphere. With state-of-the-art instrumentation and a strategic vantage point, this mission holds the promise of illuminating new facets of our radiant celestial neighboru, the Sun.
Ahmed Bin Ali is a student of A levels at Aitchison College, Lahore
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
