Health Challenges Amidst Rising Poverty and Inflation in Pakistan

In 2023, Pakistan is confronted with a concerning rise in poverty rates. According to the recent World Bank report, the poverty rate has escalated significantly from 34.4% in 2018 to a staggering 39.4%. This marks a distressing increase of over five percent in just five years, resulting in 12.5 million individuals falling below the poverty line.
The widespread issue of inflation, exceeding 25 percent, has pushed the middle class to the brink of financial stability. Many find themselves living from one paycheck to the next, with no financial safety nets for the future. This dire economic situation has dire consequences for the nation's healthcare system, creating formidable obstacles to accessing quality medical services.
The burden of this predicament falls heavily on the shoulders of countless citizens, particularly those in the middle and lower socioeconomic strata. They face tremendous challenges in accessing essential healthcare, often resulting in delayed treatment or substandard care, tragically leading to preventable deaths. The daily struggle for survival is exemplified by the fact that many impoverished individuals must contemplate whether they can afford a second meal in a given day. Homelessness forces some to scavenge for leftovers and scraps, exposing them to infections and severe health conditions.
This desperate situation exacerbates another pressing concern: the inability to seek medical attention in hospitals due to financial constraints. Consequently, people resort to unconventional methods of treating illnesses at home, often with dire consequences, including loss of life. Shockingly, more than half of the population in Pakistan lacks access to basic primary healthcare services, and nearly 42% remain without health insurance coverage.
The healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan is strained, with approximately 1200 public hospitals struggling to meet the needs of the population. A shortage of hospitals, medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, plagues the system. Life-saving medications often come with exorbitant price tags, making them inaccessible to those in need. Moreover, recurrent shortages of essential medicines in the market only compound the challenges faced by patients. Childbirth at home has become a common practice in Pakistan, primarily due to the prohibitively high costs associated with hospital deliveries, including taxes, accommodation, medications, and food expenses. Shockingly, approximately one in three babies in Pakistan is born at home, leading to potential complications for both mothers and infants in the long run.
Confronting these pressing challenges demands our immediate and unwavering commitment to comprehensive solutions. It is imperative not only to overhaul the healthcare infrastructure but also to embark on a multifaceted mission to eradicate poverty and reigon in inflation. Every citizen must have equitable access to the high-quality healthcare they rightly deserve. This is not merely a policy imperative; it is a moral obligation we must fulfill without delay. The time to act is now, for every life truly matters, and the well-being of our nation hinges on our collective resolve to effect meaningful change.
The author is a student of Grade 9 at Aitchison College, Lahore.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.