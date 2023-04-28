Search

AnalysisBlogFeature

Institutionalizing Evapotranspiration: A Game-Changer for Pakistan's Irrigated Agriculture

Dr Usman Khalid Awan 12:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Institutionalizing Evapotranspiration: A Game-Changer for Pakistan's Irrigated Agriculture

Pakistan, a predominantly agricultural country, relies heavily on irrigation systems for its economic growth. However, the country has been facing severe water scarcity issues in recent years, and the situation is only expected to worsen in the future.

In this context, institutionalizing evapotranspiration (ET) can be a game-changer in Pakistan's water management and irrigation practices. Institutionalizing ET involves incorporating and strengthening ET monitoring stations coupled with satellite remote sensing data, optimum irrigation scheduling plans, and irrigation performance assessment into the national water policy and provincial water acts.

One of the main advantages of institutionalizing ET is that it can help improve irrigation efficiency and reduce water losses. Currently, Pakistan's irrigation system is not well-managed, and there is a lack of reliable data on water consumption and crop water requirements. As a result, farmers misuse the available water resources, which not only wastes water but also increases the risk of soil salinity and waterlogging. By incorporating ET monitoring stations and irrigation scheduling, farmers can be provided with real-time data on crop water requirements.

This will help them optimize their irrigation practices and reduce water losses. Additionally, irrigation performance indicators can be established to assess the efficiency of the irrigation system and identify areas for improvement.

Remote sensing can also be used to monitor ET from a regional scale, providing policymakers with valuable information on water use and crop productivity. The Colorado State University's ET-based irrigation scheduling program is a successful example of how remote sensing can be used to optimize irrigation practices. By using satellite imagery to measure ET, the program has helped farmers reduce water use by up to 30% while maintaining crop yields.

Pakistan can learn from such successful examples and adopt similar practices to improve its water management and irrigation systems. However, institutionalizing ET requires significant investments in infrastructure and technology. This can be a challenge for a developing country like Pakistan, but the long-term benefits of water conservation and sustainable agriculture make it a worthy investment.

In addition to improving irrigation efficiency, institutionalizing ET can also have a positive impact on Pakistan's water management policies. The national water policy and provincial water acts can more focus on ET-based irrigation scheduling and performance indicators. This will help shift the focus from the current system, which is based on water distribution, to a more water-efficient system that prioritizes water conservation and crop productivity.

Moreover, institutionalizing ET can help Pakistan address its water scarcity issues by providing policymakers with accurate data on water use and availability. Pakistan is already facing severe water shortages, and the situation is only expected to worsen due to population growth, climate change, and increased demand from other sectors. By incorporating ET into its water management policies, Pakistan can better manage its limited water resources and ensure sustainable agriculture.

In conclusion, institutionalizing evapotranspiration is a key step for Pakistan's water management and irrigation practices. By strengthening ET monitoring stations, irrigation scheduling, and performance indicators in the national water policy and provincial water acts, Pakistan can improve irrigation efficiency, reduce water waste, and address its water scarcity issues. While the initial investments may be significant, the long-term benefits of sustainable agriculture and water conservation make it a worthy investment for Pakistan's future.

Dr Usman Khalid Awan
Dr Usman Khalid Awan

The writer is an international water resources specialist with expertise in managing water-related challenges across multiple countries. He currently works with FAO and can be reached at usman.awan@fao.org.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Uncovering Pakistan’s ‘fake’ real estate growth as driver of economic disparity 

02:41 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Why does a US diplomat's wife still miss Pakistan even after 60 years?

12:57 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Saving Pakistan from default: The crucial role of agriculture

01:15 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Digital skills for youth employment in Pakistan

07:33 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Why Pakistan Needs to Rethink Its Priorities in Science and Technology

02:48 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Addressing Pakistan’s Water Security Challenges

12:07 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in mutiny case

01:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 28, 2023

08:23 AM | 28 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: