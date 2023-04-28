IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in mutiny case

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and chairman of the PTI, on Friday secured the protective bail untill May 3 in a mutiny case registered against him at Ramna police station in the federal capital.

The Islamabad High Court granted the bail to the ousted PM. The case has been registered against Khan for spreading hatred between institutions and the public, and attempting to cause unforgivable damage to top officers and institutions. The PTI legal team has addressed and resolved objections to the plea raised by the registrar’s office, including one pertaining to the lack of biometric verification.

The Lahore High Court had earlier granted the ex-PM protective bail in the case until April 26.

Khan's legal team filed a petition on his behalf, contending that the incumbent government has lodged the case against him for political reasons and to tarnish his reputation. The petition also urged the court to quash the FIR.

According to the petition, the government has failed to find any corruption against Khan and is therefore dragging him into frivolous cases to blackmail him.

Earlier, Khan has arrived in the capital with his convoy in connection to the petition filed by his party. During an informal conversation with journalists inside the courtroom, Khan requested Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to initiate talks with the government only if it is prepared to immediately dissolve the assemblies and hold elections.