Asian Games 2023: First medal for Pakistan confirmed as squash team reaches semi-final

03:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
Asian Games 2023: First medal for Pakistan confirmed as squash team reaches semi-final
LAHORE – Pakistan men’s squash team qualified for the semi-final round of the Asian Games 2023 after beating India on Wednesday.

Pakistan won 2-1 against India in the men's team squash event. Noor Zaman beat Abhay Singh by 3-1 while Asim Khan defeated Saurav Ghosal 0-3. Nasir Iqbal was defeated by Indian player Mahesh Mangoankar by 3-1.  

The team green sealed spot in final four after beating India and as a result it will end up with at least a bronze medal since losing semi-finalists get one each.

Chinese President 19th Asian Games opened two-week multisport extravaganza on Saturday in Hangzhou as thousands of athletes from across the globe are competing in 40 sports for 481 gold medals.

Xi Jinping opens biggest Asian Games, with 12,500 athletes vying for gold in 40 sports

