Asian Games 2023: First medal for Pakistan confirmed as squash team reaches semi-final

LAHORE – Pakistan men’s squash team qualified for the semi-final round of the Asian Games 2023 after beating India on Wednesday.

Pakistan won 2-1 against India in the men's team squash event. Noor Zaman beat Abhay Singh by 3-1 while Asim Khan defeated Saurav Ghosal 0-3. Nasir Iqbal was defeated by Indian player Mahesh Mangoankar by 3-1.

The team green sealed spot in final four after beating India and as a result it will end up with at least a bronze medal since losing semi-finalists get one each.

