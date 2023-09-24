Search

Xi Jinping opens biggest Asian Games, with 12,500 athletes vying for gold in 40 sports

24 Sep, 2023
Xi Jinping opens biggest Asian Games, with 12,500 athletes vying for gold in 40 sports
BEIJING – Chinese President 19th Asian Games opened two-week multisport extravaganza on Saturday in Hangzhou as thousands of athletes from across the globe are competing in 40 sports for 481 gold medals.

The opening ceremony was no less than a spectacular show while several International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad graced the event.

Asian Games were earlier delayed in the wake of the COVID pandemic and Beijing enforced a zero-COVID policy to curb infection.

As the event springs into action, athletes from the host nation clinched first gold medals in rowing, shooting, and martial arts. Chinese athletes are likely to top the overall medals, with swimming remaining the top highlight of the Games.

During the event, Pakistan and India are both in semifinal action today on Sunday with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively standing in their way of reaching Monday’s final in the Twenty20 contest.

Boxers, rugby and hockey players, and the wildly popular eSports will also lock horns for medals.

Most of the games are being held in Hangzhou in Shanghai, while some of the sports are being held in Wenzhou.

Pakistani sports climber Iqra Jilani sets sights on historic win at Asian Games 2023

