Xi Jinping opens biggest Asian Games, with 12,500 athletes vying for gold in 40 sports

BEIJING – Chinese President 19th Asian Games opened two-week multisport extravaganza on Saturday in Hangzhou as thousands of athletes from across the globe are competing in 40 sports for 481 gold medals.
The opening ceremony was no less than a spectacular show while several International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad graced the event.
Asian Games were earlier delayed in the wake of the COVID pandemic and Beijing enforced a zero-COVID policy to curb infection.
As the event springs into action, athletes from the host nation clinched first gold medals in rowing, shooting, and martial arts. Chinese athletes are likely to top the overall medals, with swimming remaining the top highlight of the Games.
Live from the Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony: Digital Human Ignites the Main Torch pic.twitter.com/8zsf9s5rxZ— China Perspective (@China_Fact) September 23, 2023
During the event, Pakistan and India are both in semifinal action today on Sunday with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively standing in their way of reaching Monday’s final in the Twenty20 contest.
Boxers, rugby and hockey players, and the wildly popular eSports will also lock horns for medals.
Most of the games are being held in Hangzhou in Shanghai, while some of the sports are being held in Wenzhou.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
