The leaked video scandal of Indian Punjabi couple famed for their ‘Kulhad Pizza’ is making rounds on the internet with netizens shaming the culprits and the victim coming forward to clarify the situation and requesting people to stop spreading the alleged intimate video.

The Punjabi origin couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, were caught in the whirlwind of controversy when their explicit video surfaced on the internet.

Arora and Kaur recently became parents, however, their happiness was quickly engulfed by an alleged video of the husband and wife in a compromising situation.

Following the spread, Arora came forward and alleged that the incident was a result of an extortion bid and said the viral video is “morphed.”

Taking to his Instagram handle on September 21, Arora shared, “You may have come across a video of us. It is completely fake. The reason behind its circulation is that 15 days ago, we got a message on Instagram about an extortion bid along with the video.”

Arora then detailed how the threat was brushed off and handed over to the police. “The miscreant claimed they would make a video viral if the demand was not met. But we did not give in to the demand and reported the incident to the police.”

Narrating how the incident unfolded, the victim said, “A home where there should be celebrations, is now engulfed in distress and sorrow.”

Appealing to the public to respect the couple’s privacy, Arora requested, “In the meantime, the video was made viral. It’s fake and probably been made using artificial intelligence.”

The Kulhad Pizza famed vlogger also accused Indian YouTuber named Karan Dutta of spreading the fabricatwe video. In response, Dutta, denied any wrongdoing.

As the incident came to light, social media users supported the couple through this turmoil and denounced the incident as shameful and disturbing.

What happened with the Kulhad Pizza couple was very unfortunate. Jiski bhi galti hai, doesnt matter. Just dont forward and share the video, the least we can do for them! — Lakshay Chaudhary (@lakshayhere) September 22, 2023

bhai stop with this kulhad pizza shit, its not a thing to joke about, thodi sharam karleya krro — dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) September 21, 2023

This is Kulhad Pizza couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur.



2. The couple had their private MMS leaked, don't know whether they are themselves culprits or someone else.



3. But the disgusting society that talks about rich culture and heritage started to ask for the link.



4. The… pic.twitter.com/vnZetyG6cW — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) September 23, 2023

Few giveaways from kulhad pizza incident:-

1). Never sell ur used phone.unless the buyer is trusted and genuine.



2). Always make sure to get ur phone repaired, right in front of u. Never ever leave it out of sight.



3). Once the AI gets mainstreamed, anyone can be victim. https://t.co/PegBOlbL5C — Abhyuday (@thetiny_owl) September 22, 2023

The young couple, from Punjab’s Jalandhar, rose to fame in 2022, after a video of them selling pizzas went viral on social media enjoying a loyal following of 900,000 followers. On September 19, 2023, the couple shared a video on their Facebook profile, announcing that they had become parents.

Sehaj Arora and his wife became well-known for introducing an innovative pizza concept on a Jalandhar street in Punjab, serving it in kulhads. Their videos demonstrating the pizza-making process gained significant traction on social media, and in these videos, the couple also recounted their love story leading up to their marriage.