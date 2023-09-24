Search

LifestyleViralWorld

'Kulhad Pizza': Indian Punjabi couple's explicit video leaked online, netizens shame culprit

Noor Fatima
05:00 PM | 24 Sep, 2023
Sehaj Arora Gurpreet Kaur
Source: Sehaj Arora (Instagram)

The leaked video scandal of Indian Punjabi couple famed for their ‘Kulhad Pizza’ is making rounds on the internet with netizens shaming the culprits and the victim coming forward to clarify the situation and requesting people to stop spreading the alleged intimate video.

The Punjabi origin couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, were caught in the whirlwind of controversy when their explicit video surfaced on the internet.

Arora and Kaur recently became parents, however, their happiness was quickly engulfed by an alleged video of the husband and wife in a compromising situation.

Following the spread, Arora came forward and alleged that the incident was a result of an extortion bid and said the viral video is “morphed.”

Taking to his Instagram handle on September 21, Arora shared, “You may have come across a video of us. It is completely fake. The reason behind its circulation is that 15 days ago, we got a message on Instagram about an extortion bid along with the video.”

Arora then detailed how the threat was brushed off and handed over to the police. “The miscreant claimed they would make a video viral if the demand was not met. But we did not give in to the demand and reported the incident to the police.”

Narrating how the incident unfolded, the victim said, “A home where there should be celebrations, is now engulfed in distress and sorrow.”

Appealing to the public to respect the couple’s privacy, Arora requested, “In the meantime, the video was made viral. It’s fake and probably been made using artificial intelligence.”

The Kulhad Pizza famed vlogger also accused Indian YouTuber named Karan Dutta of spreading the fabricatwe video. In response, Dutta, denied any wrongdoing.

As the incident came to light, social media users supported the couple through this turmoil and denounced the incident as shameful and disturbing.

The young couple, from Punjab’s Jalandhar, rose to fame in 2022, after a video of them selling pizzas went viral on social media enjoying a loyal following of 900,000 followers. On September 19, 2023, the couple shared a video on their Facebook profile, announcing that they had become parents.

Sehaj Arora and his wife became well-known for introducing an innovative pizza concept on a Jalandhar street in Punjab, serving it in kulhads. Their videos demonstrating the pizza-making process gained significant traction on social media, and in these videos, the couple also recounted their love story leading up to their marriage.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani’s alleged intimate video leaked online

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s ...

11:20 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Indian flyer tries opening emergency exit mid air: Details inside

12:23 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

ICC's WC anthem bores netizens as they call Ali Zafar to rescue

11:34 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Punjabi music fever is at an all-time high on Spotify in Pakistan

09:19 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding pictures, videos ...

09:20 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Canada kicks out Indian intelligence chief over assassination of ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:24 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

PIA plane narrowly escapes two accidents in single day

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 24, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 24 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: