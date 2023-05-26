PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani’s alleged intimate video leaked online

ISLAMABAD – An alleged video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Durrani with a woman went viral on the social media.

The video, which emerged on Friday, allegedly showed Durrani getting intimate with a party worker in a room. The former special assistant to Imran Khan on media is yet to comment on the leaked video.

The veracity of the video is yet to be confirmed independently.

The video comes at a time when Imran Khan-led party is reeling under the testing times following the May 9 protests when the PTI workers attacked public and military installations after the party chief was arrested in an alleged corruption case.

As a crackdown against the party continues, several PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudry, Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bukhari, have quit the party over the May 9 vandalism.