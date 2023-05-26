World Bank approves $213m for flood-affected communities of Balochistan

WASHINGTON – The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved $213 million in financing to improve livelihoods and essential services and enhance risk protection in communities affected by the 2022 floods, with a focus on Balochistan.
“We will be working closely with the Government of Balochistan to support the affected communities by providing livelihood support and rehabilitating irrigation and flood protection infrastructures,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.
“This will not only help restore livelihoods but also protect the population by improving their resilience to potential future climate-related disasters and natural hazards. This project is part of the comprehensive package of post-floods rehabilitation and resilient-reconstruction program agreed with the authorities.”
The Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP) will provide housing reconstruction grants to approximately 35,100 homeowners to rebuild their homes following resilience standards and livelihood grants to smallholder farmers to support livestock, promote climate-smart agriculture and other productive activities. It will also help restore essential services by rehabilitating damaged community infrastructure and facilities such as water supply, irrigation, roads, and community facilities.
“Balochistan is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical location, socioeconomic background, and climate change,” said Yoro Sidibe, Senior Water Specialist at the World Bank. “This project will help provide economic opportunities to the affected communities while ensuring social inclusion and participation. It will also strengthen institutional capacity in terms of preparedness and response to future disasters.”
The project will benefit approximately 2.7 million people in selected communities in calamity-declared districts across Balochistan. It will mitigate flood risks through a combination of resilient protection infrastructure, enhancing early warning systems, while ensuring that women have access to this system and disaster risk management information. IFRAP will restore degraded watersheds and strengthen institutional capacity at both the provincial and local level.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|309
|312
|Euro
|EUR
|328
|331
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379
|382.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.9
|84.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.9
|82.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.74
|41.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
