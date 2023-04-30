At least 5 dead as torrential rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – As heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of the country’s southwestern region, at least five people were killed, and traffic between several remained suspended after several infrastructures were damaged amid low-level flood.
Media reports quoting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said two people were killed in Khuzdar, two in Machh and Lasbela, and one casualty was reported in Ketch due to rain-related incidents.
In the wake of the influence of a powerful weather system, several houses suffered damages in Chagai and Panjgur while parts of two bridges were washed away by floodwaters.
Meanwhile, repairing work at the bridges and restoring traffic was underway at both places. Chaman, Pashin, Mastung, Daki, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Awaran, and Naseerabad witnessed more rain.
Section 144 imposed around Rawalpindi’s Leh Nullah
Twin cities remained on high alert while the home ministry imposed section 144 in Leh Nullah and its surrounding areas in Rawalpindi for the upcoming 30 days in light of possible urban flooding.
In a notification, officials banned all kind of dumping of garbage and warned that the violation of which will result in immediate arrest and registration of case. Section 144 was implemented in view of the concerns of urban flooding alert by the Pakistan Meteorological Department amid new westerly wave that hit the South Asian nation.
Meanwhile, heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in Balochistan, Sindh, southern Punjab, GB, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
