At least 5 dead as torrential rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

05:14 PM | 30 Apr, 2023
Source: social media

RAWALPINDI – As heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of the country’s southwestern region, at least five people were killed, and traffic between several remained suspended after several infrastructures were damaged amid low-level flood.

Media reports quoting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said two people were killed in Khuzdar, two in Machh and Lasbela, and one casualty was reported in Ketch due to rain-related incidents.

In the wake of the influence of a powerful weather system, several houses suffered damages in Chagai and Panjgur while parts of two bridges were washed away by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, repairing work at the bridges and restoring traffic was underway at both places. Chaman, Pashin, Mastung, Daki, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Awaran, and Naseerabad witnessed more rain.

Section 144 imposed around Rawalpindi’s Leh Nullah

Twin cities remained on high alert while the home ministry imposed section 144 in Leh Nullah and its surrounding areas in Rawalpindi for the upcoming 30 days in light of possible urban flooding.

In a notification, officials banned all kind of dumping of garbage and warned that the violation of which will result in immediate arrest and registration of case. Section 144 was implemented in view of the concerns of urban flooding alert by the Pakistan Meteorological Department amid new westerly wave that hit the South Asian nation.

Meanwhile, heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in Balochistan, Sindh, southern Punjab, GB, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

Met Office warns of urban flooding as rains, thunderstorms likely across Pakistan

