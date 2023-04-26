Met Office warns of urban flooding as rains, thunderstorms likely across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to stay alert as rain wind/thunderstorm is expected across Pakistan under the influence of a westerly weather system.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to affect Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from April 26 to April 29.

Met Office warned of flash floods in Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, GB and Kashmir from May 1 to May 4 and in parts of Balochistan.

Downpours with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan and the Makran coast from April 27 to May 3.

In Punjab, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal will receive rains and duststorms with isolated heavy falls. Several cities in Sindh including provincial capital Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mitiyari, Tandojam and Jamshoro from April 27 to May 3 will also face rains and thunderstorm.

Officials also warned that hailstorms and rain may damage standing crops in parts of the country.

Amid the warning from Met Office, the country’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that unstable weather systems and sporadic urban flooding could be expected from Kashmir to Karachi in the upcoming days.