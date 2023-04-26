Anatolian Eagle 2023: Pakistan Air Force contingent arrives in Turkey to participate in multinational air drill

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent has landed in Turkey to prove its combat potential and agility at air exercise dubbed Anatolian Eagle 2023.

The PAF contingent consisted of F-16 aircraft, which are set to roar in the aerial boundaries of central Turkey during the exercise.

In a statement, DGPR Pakistan Air Force said “Pakistan Air Force contingent, consisting of F-16 fighter jets, air, and ground crews, arrived at the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya, Turkey, to participate in the Anatolian Eagle 2023 exercise.”

Pakistan Air Force contingent comprising of F-16 fighter jets, air and ground crews arrives at 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya Turkiye to participate in exercise Anatolian Eagle - 2023. The exercise is one of the largest and most complex joint air force exercises in the world. pic.twitter.com/pizD8CKrgA — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) April 25, 2023

The Air Force spokesperson called the upcoming exercise one of the largest and most complex joint air force drills in the world, as it mimics a realistic aerial war. Anatolian Eagle 2023 aims to promote interoperability between participating nations while providing an opportunity for shared learning.

Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom are taking part in the seventh consecutive edition of the exercise with their jets.

As the Pakistan contingent is using F-16 to display mastery and legacy of professionalism, UAE Force is taking part with F-16 Block 60 aircraft, which are the only ones of their kind. The Saudi Kingdom will participate with its F-15SAs, and the Royal Air Force will bring Eurofighter Typhoon jets.