‘Al-Kassah’: Pak-Saudi joint military drill concludes in Risalpur

RAWALPINDI – A two-week-long joint military exercise of troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army, Al-Kassah, conclude in Risalpur.

The military drills were aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of route search, area search, vehicle, personal search and area clearance operations.

Drills and techniques regarding Improvised Explosives Devices, Vehicle IED, anti-suicidal, victim operated IED and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise.

This is the fourth joint exercise of Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both the friendly countries.

Closing ceremony of Pakistan Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Joint Military Exercise Al Kassah-IV was held at Military College of Engineering Risalpur today

Troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army participated in the exercise.



Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as the chief guest. A high level military delegation from kingdom headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani also attended the closing ceremony.