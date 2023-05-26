Eight Pakistani peacekeepers honoured posthumously at UN

NEW YORK – The United Nations has honoured eight Pakistani peacekeepers among 103 military, police and civilian personnel who lost their lives serving under the UN flag in peace missions.

A special ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping was held in New York at which the peacekeepers were decorated posthumously.

Pakistan is currently the 5th largest contributor to UN peacekeeping with nearly 4,200 military and police personnel serving in different countries.

Presiding over the ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN peacekeepers support security, stability and the rule of law in host countries and they are a beacon of hope and protection.