Eight Pakistani peacekeepers honoured posthumously at UN

NEW YORK – The United Nations has honoured eight Pakistani peacekeepers among 103 military, police and civilian personnel who lost their lives serving under the UN flag in peace missions.
A special ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping was held in New York at which the peacekeepers were decorated posthumously.
Pakistan is currently the 5th largest contributor to UN peacekeeping with nearly 4,200 military and police personnel serving in different countries.
Presiding over the ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN peacekeepers support security, stability and the rule of law in host countries and they are a beacon of hope and protection.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|309
|312
|Euro
|EUR
|328
|331
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379
|382.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.9
|84.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.9
|82.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.74
|41.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
