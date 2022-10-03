Sana Fakhar's workout video takes the internet by storm

Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar is a talent powerhouse who has proved her acting skills on countless hit projects. However, the bold and beautiful actress repeatedly gets subjected to moral policing and trolling brigade.

From the regular updates of her life to posting stunning pictures, Sana has mastered the art of how to spice up things on her enthralling Instagram feed.

This time around, the Qayamat actor gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique.

'#unstoppable ????#sanafakhar#grit#resiliencia', captioned the Alif Allah aur Insaan actor.

Moreover, Fakhar is the recipient of 'Best Actress' award at Nigar Awards in 2002. Sana debuted in 1997 with Sangam, with her latest project 36 Garh directed by Nadeem Cheema, making headlines for her outstanding performance.