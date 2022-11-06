Celebrities cheer on Pakistan’s historic win against Bangladesh
In a surprising turn of events, the Pakistan cricket team reached the semi-finals of T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.
Almost the entire country witnessed the phenomenal victory including Pakistani celebrities who took to social media platforms to showcase their happiness for the T20 World Cup semi-final qualification.
Celebrities including Mawra Hocane, Imran Ashraf, Haroon Shahid, Asim Azhar, Dr Arif Alvi, and many more were elated.
Although the Green Shirts lost to the arch-rivals India, the team bounced back and stood out among the group.
Rose from the ashes.. just how we always do!!!
To many many more InshaAllah!!! #PAKvBAN #T20WorldCup
ALHUMDULILLAH ????????❤️❤️❤️????????— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) November 6, 2022
T20 cricket and Pakistani politics! As unpredictable as it can get. #pakvsBang— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) November 6, 2022
Well done! Exceptionally talented and lucky Pakistanis ???? Allah Shukar we make it to the semi-finals ????Great bowling by @iShaheenAfridi, you are a gem. God knows we needed this good news to uplift us. Good luck to the green shirts for the semi-finals. Inshallah we will win.— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 6, 2022
بہت اعلی! غیرمعمولی باصلاحیت،خوش قسمت پاکستانی????
اللہ کاشکر ہم سیمی فائنل میں پہنچ گئے???? @iShaheenAfridi کی زبردست باؤلنگ،آپ پاکستان کا اثاثہ ہیں۔ اللہ جانتاہے کہ ہمیں بےچینی کےحالات میں اس خوشخبری کی اشدضرورت تھی۔گرین شرٹس کوسیمی فائنل کے لیے نیک خواہشات۔انشاءاللہ ہم جیتیں گے۔— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 6, 2022
Netherland chumi qubool Karoo #T20Iworldcup2022— Imran Ashraf (@IamImranAshraf) November 6, 2022
Friends in need are friends indeed. Congratulations @KNCBcricket!
congratulations @TheRealPCB.
????????????????. #Semifinal#T20worldcup pic.twitter.com/DwaQFy9Qx2— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 6, 2022
For those unversed, the Pak vs. Bangladesh concluded with Bangladesh setting a 128-run target. Pakistan, however, won by 5 wickets and 11 runs.
