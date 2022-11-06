Celebrities cheer on Pakistan’s historic win against Bangladesh
Web Desk
09:22 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Celebrities cheer on Pakistan’s historic win against Bangladesh
Source: PCB
Share

In a surprising turn of events, the Pakistan cricket team reached the semi-finals of T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday.

Almost the entire country witnessed the phenomenal victory including Pakistani celebrities who took to social media platforms to showcase their happiness for the T20 World Cup semi-final qualification.

Celebrities including Mawra Hocane, Imran Ashraf, Haroon Shahid, Asim Azhar, Dr Arif Alvi, and many more were elated.

Although the Green Shirts lost to the arch-rivals India, the team bounced back and stood out among the group. 

For those unversed, the Pak vs. Bangladesh concluded with Bangladesh setting a 128-run target. Pakistan, however, won by 5 wickets and 11 runs. 

Celebrities send wishes to Imran Khan following ... 07:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

In a shocking turn of events, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan didn't deserve to be ...
09:05 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
French model embraces Islam, performs Umrah
07:03 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in ...
05:44 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Drama serial Humsafar's title song hides ...
07:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Feroze Khan ordered to show family support ...
02:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ...
01:40 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities cheer on Pakistan’s historic win against Bangladesh
09:22 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr