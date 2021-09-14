Sindh arranges airlift for legendary comedian Umer Sharif

KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary comedian Actor is all set to travel to the US as the Sindh government has arranged an air ambulance for the 66-year-old who is in a critical condition and is not showing signs of improvement despite continued treatment in Pakistan.

Reports quoting sources said the provincial and federal authorities have assured to arrange an air ambulance for ailing comedian besides getting a medical visa at the earliest.

On Monday, PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill said that the PM’s Office has sent the visa details of Sharif to the concerned embassy so that he could fly abroad for treatment.

“Insha Allah, Sharif will be issued a visa soon”, he wrote on Twitter adding that “we are in contact with Umer's family and is extending all possible cooperation.”

Update: عمر شریف صاحب کے خاندان کے تعاون سے وزیراعظم کے آفس نے عمر شریف صاحب کے ویزہ سے متعلق تمام کوائف متعلقہ سفارتخانے کو بجھوا دئیے ہیں۔ انشاللہ بہت جلد ان کو ویزہ ایشو ہو جائے گا۔ وزیراعظم آفس ان کے خاندان سے لگاتا رابطے میں ہے اور ہر ممکن تعاون کیا جا رہا ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Sharif’s son commended the efforts of US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson while the wife of Zameen Aasmaan actor said she received a call from the PM office that efforts were being made to grant a visa and make other arrangements to shift ailing comedian.

She also mentioned that arrangements have been made for Umer’s treatment at George Washington University Hospital in the US, adding that the only thing they need is an air ambulance and visa as soon as possible.

Reports cited that Sharif will have to undergo open-heart surgery if he cannot shift to the US [for treatment]. The comedian’s family also appealed to the nation to pray for his early recovery.

A clip of the comedian seeking help from Prime Minister Imran Khan for his treatment had gone viral on social media.

Earlier, in Karachi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also visited Umer Sharif at a private hospital.