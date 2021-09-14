'Fake News' – NCOC trashes rumours about schools closure till Sept 30

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) has denied rumours of closing schools till September 30 and termed it as ‘fake news’.

In a tweet on its official handle, the country’s top monitoring body negated the closure of all public and private schools till September 30. "Education institutions in selected districts of Punjab, KP and ICT are closed till 15th Sep 21. Decision on Review will be communicated through official channels", it said.

Another fake news item regarding closure of education sector. Education institutions in selected districts of Punjab, KP and ICT are closed till 15th Sep 21. Decision on Review will be communicated through official channels. pic.twitter.com/N31sNl54Jg — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 13, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government had closed all public and private schools till September 15 across the province in wake of the recent surge in new Covid cases.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas made the announcement and had appealed to the public to stay at home and adhere to the government SOPs.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre has started vaccinating adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years amid a mass vaccination drive. The younger people will be given Pfizer vaccine and the facility will be free of cost.

Children in this age group are therefore advised to visit vaccination centres along with their Form B from the National Database and Registration Authority.