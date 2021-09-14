Govt announces reopening of schools from Sept 16

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body chief Asad Umar Tuesday announced to reopen all educational institutions from September 16 with the 50 percent attendance policy.

Speaking in a presser in Islamabad, the federal minister said the COVID positivity ratio dropped in 18 districts across Pakistan. Strict restrictions will remain imposed in six districts, he added.

Reports quoting sources said the districts include Lahore, Faislabad, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha and Bannu.

Furthermore, the authorities have also decided to ease some other restrictions in these districts including Inter-city transport which was earlier banned altogether from these districts. Public transport can resume with 50 percent capacity inn these districts.

There would be a complete ban on the working of unvaccinated persons in the educational institutions and the people related to the sector after September 30.

Outdoor dining in these districts will be allowed till 10pm however indoor dining at restaurants, will remain banned. Amusement parks, recreational spots and parks will remain open and only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to these places.

NCOC Chief mentioned a dip in the Covid cases, owing to pace in vaccination process. He said, we had set huge targets in metropolis to vaccinate 40 percent of Pakistan's population of 15 years and above.

The only way to get rid of these restrictions is to get vaccinated, he opined adding that the government will impose more restrictions on businesses violating covid induced SOPs.