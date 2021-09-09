Covid-19: NCOC extends schools closure, other restrictions in 24 cities

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced to extend the closure of education institutions till September 15 in 24 cities, including Islamabad, citing pressure on health system due to Covid-19.

“Amid significant pressure on critical care, hospital admissions, and oxygen requirement; forum decided to continue special NPIs,” read the notification.

There will be a ban on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings in the certain cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while intercity public transport will also remain closed.

NPIs enforced till 12th Sep in 24 high disease districts of Punjab, KP and ICT have been extended till 15th Sep 21. Review will be carried out on 15th Sep. pic.twitter.com/VfxpqQqwZA — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 9, 2021

Ban on all types of indoor gyms to remain in place till September 15, NCOC said, adding that it will review the measures on Sept 15.

Districts in Punjab included Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Sheikhupura.

As for KP, the selected districts include Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, DI Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.