Reema Khan’s husband Dr Tariq to treat comedy king Umar Sharif in US

KARACHI – Celebrated Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif, who appealed to PM Imran Khan for urgent medical treatment in the US, will get treatment by Pakistani cardiologist and husband of actor Reema Khan, it emerged on Sunday.

Report of 24 News quoting sources said Dr. Tariq Shahab, the husband of Reema Khan will treat comedy king Umar Sharif in the United States.

The wife of the actor, Zareen Ghazal, said preparations, supervised by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, were being finalised for her husband’s treatment in the US.

Earlier, Sharif’s family revealed that the comedy King would have to undergo open-heart surgery in Pakistan if he can’t travel to the US while the open-heart procedure could prove threatening for his health as he is suffering from multiple ailments.

The recent development came as a clip surfaced on the internet in which comedian Shareef can be seen requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of his deteriorating health and helps finance his treatment abroad.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced on behalf of the federal government that all the required treatment facilities will be provided to the legendary comedians of the country Umer Sharif who has renal and cardiovascular issues.

It was revealed on Saturday as the PTI leaders visited Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) to enquire after the health of Sharif was admitted there. The two assured the artist that medical facilities would be provided to him in accordance with the recommendations of the medical board.

The info minister also revealed that he had come to Sindh capital to enquire after Sharif on the directives of the Prime Minister. Sharif is an asset to the nation as he was the uncrowned king of theatre, he said.