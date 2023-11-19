Pakistan’s Erica Robin wins hearts but remains uncrowned at Miss Universe 2023

SAN SALVADOR – Erica Robin, a Pakistani model who represented a deeply conservative society at the Miss Universe beauty pageant, remained under the limelight and the event helped in bringing her talent at the coveted pageant show.

The model from male-dominated society drew the ire when her participation in the beauty pageant was called “shameful,” and the caretaker government ordered an investigation as many right-wing groups called out Erica for representing a nation that did not want to be represented, due to models parading in revealing clothes at such events.

Despite the criticism, she first clinched representation at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant held in El Salvador, and steals the spotlight with her charming allure and traditional ensembles, that depict rich cultural traditions of Pakistan.

Despite the flamboyance at the leading event, Erica Robin secured a position among top 20 contestants.

The inspiring model is now ready for her next steps, fashion enthusiasts and admirers are impressed as she collaborated with humanitarian organizations like Red Cross family.

Miss Universe 2023 winners

Twenty semi-finalists advanced to the preliminary competition, and the 23-year beauty of South Central American nation was named winner of the 72nd Miss Universe competition. It is the maiden Miss Universe title for Nicaragua.

The winner was crowned by R’Bonney Gabriel, whereas the second spot was taken by Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild, and Australian model Moraya Wilson bagged the third place.