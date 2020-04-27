These Pakistani celebs have come forward to support Maulana Tariq Jameel

KARACHI - Maulana Tariq Jameel is considered one of Pakistan's most admired and respected Islamic scholars for spreading the message for peace, unity and harmony.

His latest comments about the media created controversy after he appeared on the Ehsaas Telethon at the end to make dua in light of the coronavirus situation. Several media personnel went out calling the cleric for his comments.

Following the backlash he received, the respected cleric apologized for his certain remarks that might have upset a certain sect of the society.

A tweet from Maulana Tariq Jamil’s official Twitter account stated, “During the conversation on Prime Minister’s program “Ehsas Telethon,” the mention of lies and obscenity was meant to indicate the avoidance of these deadly diseases, it was not meant to offend any individual or institution.”

وزیراعظم کے پروگرام “احساس ٹیلی تھون” میں گفتگو کے دوران جھوٹ اور بے حیائی کے تذکرے سے مقصود ان مھلک امراض سے اجتناب کی طرف اشارہ تھا نہ کے کسی فرد واحد یا شعبہ کی دل آزاری، جو سچ اورحیاءکا دامن تھامے ھوئے ھیں اللہ تعالي انکے طفیل ھماری اس مشکل گھڑی کو عافیت سے مبدّل فرمائیں۔ — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFFCL) April 25, 2020

“I sincerely apologize if my conversation has offended any individual or department,” wrote Maulana Sahab in another tweet apologizing to everyone.

معاف کر دینا سب سے بڑا بدلہ ھے#tariqjamil — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFFCL) April 26, 2020

اگر میری گفتگو سے کسی فرد یا شعبہ کی دل آزاری ھوئی ھے تو میں تہہ دل سے معذرت خواہ ھوں۔ — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFFCL) April 25, 2020

Following the cleric’s apology, Pakistani former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and many other celebrities including Veena Malik, Muneeb butt, Feroze Khan, Dua Khan came out supporting Maulana on social media.

Hamza Ali Abbasi:

Maulana Tariq Jameel Saahib is a good man, may Allah bless him in this life and the next. #molanaTariqJameel — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) April 26, 2020

Bilal Qureshi:

Feroze Khan:

Veena Malik:

اگر مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب صحافی ہوتے تو بغیر ثبوت کےکچھ بھی کہہ سکتے تھے کیونکہ صحافی کچھ بھی کہہ سکتے ہیں ثبوت مانگو تو کہتے ہیں خفیہ زرائع بتائے نہیں جاتے



پیمرا میں دبنگ بندہ چاہیے جو جھوٹی خبر پر پابندی کے ساتھ صحافیوں کی لتر پریڈ بھی کرے — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) April 25, 2020

Dua Malik:

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.