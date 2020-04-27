These Pakistani celebs have come forward to support Maulana Tariq Jameel
Asma Malik
03:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
These Pakistani celebs have come forward to support Maulana Tariq Jameel
Share

KARACHI - Maulana Tariq Jameel is considered one of Pakistan's most admired and respected  Islamic scholars for spreading the message for peace, unity and harmony.

His latest comments about the media created controversy after he appeared on the Ehsaas Telethon at the end to make dua in light of the coronavirus situation. Several media personnel went out calling the cleric for his comments.

Following the backlash he received,  the respected cleric apologized for his certain remarks that might have upset a certain sect of the society.

A tweet from Maulana Tariq Jamil’s official Twitter account stated, “During the conversation on Prime Minister’s program “Ehsas Telethon,” the mention of lies and obscenity was meant to indicate the avoidance of these deadly diseases, it was not meant to offend any individual or institution.”

“I sincerely apologize if my conversation has offended any individual or department,” wrote Maulana Sahab in another tweet apologizing to everyone.

Following the cleric’s apology, Pakistani former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and many other celebrities including Veena Malik, Muneeb butt, Feroze Khan, Dua Khan came out supporting Maulana on social media.

Hamza Ali Abbasi:

Bilal Qureshi:

Feroze Khan:

Veena Malik:

Dua Malik:

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

More From This Category
Pakistani filmmaker wins big at New York Festival ...
04:25 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
Ayeza Khan urges fans to make their own face ...
03:22 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
These Pakistani celebs have come forward to ...
03:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
Anushka to make digital production debut with ...
02:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
Aiman Muneeb becomes Pakistan’s most followed ...
02:39 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
Pakistan's women cricket team for ...
05:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani filmmaker wins big at New York Festival 2020
04:25 PM | 27 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr