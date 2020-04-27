ARY News shuts Islamabad office after staffers test positive for coronavirus
KARACHI - A private news channel, ARY News, has closed its office in Islamabad after several of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus. 

Salman Iqbal, the owner of the news channel, in a tweet said: "As a precautionary measure random testing was done in ARY Isb office ,8 reported positive out of 20 tests, 2 have shown symptoms".

He added, "We have closed our isb office ,all staff will be tested and office to be sanitised. Till all staff is tested employees have been asked to stay at home".

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose Sunday to a total of 13,328, according to government data.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 277, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 2,966 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 98, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 81 fatalities each. Balochistan has so far recorded 13 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 3.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday). 

