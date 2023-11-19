Bomb blast kills 3 people in Balochistan’s Kech district

QUETTA – At least three people lost their lives in Balochistan's Kech district on Sunday when a roadside bomb exploded.

Local cops told media that the bomb was planted on a road in the Balgatar area of the Ketch district in country’s southwestern region, and was detonated remotely. Three citizens, including two brothers, were killed while on their way to a family gathering, and a vehicle was destroyed said.

Forces rushed to the region and cleared the area while search for attackers was underway.

Meanwhile, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the incident. Baloch terror groups remained involved in low-level insurgency for over two decades in the gas and mineral-rich province.

Balochistan, KP, and parts of country neighboring Afghanistan suffered from terrorism for years. TTP and other groups have claimed responsibility for attacks on security forces and civilian targets in recent months.