Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, as many militants killed in Balochistan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Khoro area of Balochistan’s Awaran district, the military’s media wing said Sunday.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said two troops embraced martyrdom as they effectively engaged the terrorists' location on Sunday.
During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were also killed and two others sustained injuries.
Those who rendered their lives for the motherland include Naib Subedar Asif Irfan, a 37-year-old resident of district Okara, and Sepoy Irfan Ali, a 22-year-old resident of district Sargodha, as the duo fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.
Security forces continue sanitisation of the area to eliminate any terrorists found in the region.
Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the statement further said.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.
For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.
In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
