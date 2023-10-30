Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, as many militants killed in Balochistan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Khoro area of Balochistan’s Awaran district, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said two troops embraced martyrdom as they effectively engaged the terrorists' location on Sunday.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were also killed and two others sustained injuries.

Those who rendered their lives for the motherland include Naib Subedar Asif Irfan, a 37-year-old resident of district Okara, and Sepoy Irfan Ali, a 22-year-old resident of district Sargodha, as the duo fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Security forces continue sanitisation of the area to eliminate any terrorists found in the region.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the statement further said.