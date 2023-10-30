USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar as trading starts on Monday.

During the early hours of intra-day trading, PKR gained momentum and was quoted at 280.50, with a surge of Rs 0.07 in the inter-bank market.

On Friday, PKR declined against the US dollar as it moved down by Rs1.77 lower in the inter-bank market.

With administrative measures and stern action, PKR bounced back after touching record low and the fuel prices have reduced in the last two fortnightly reviews.

In a similar development, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce new monetary policy today on Monday. All eyes are on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which is going to meet today and will announce a decision on the interest rates.