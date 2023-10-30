Politicians, celebrities condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil

KARACHI – People from all walks of life offered condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil on the demise of his younger son Asim Jamil.
The incident took place in Maulana’s native town Talamba which is located in Mian Channu, Punjab.
Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar shared his grief over Asim’s death. In a statement, the premier prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear this loss.
President Arif Alvi took to Twitter to mourn the son of Islamic scholar. Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Asim Jameel, and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannah.
The President, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families also prayed that Almighty Allah grant patience to them to bear this loss.
Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders offered condolences to the grieved family.
مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب اور ان کے اہل خانہ سے جواں سال فرزند عاصم جمیل کی وفات پر دلی دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار کرتا ہوں۔ اس حادثے پر ہم سب آپ کے غم میں شریک ہیں۔ یقیناً یہ ایک ناقابل برداشت غم ہے۔ ہماری دعائیں اور ہمدردیاں آپ کے ساتھ ہیں۔ اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو اپنے جوار رحمت میں بلند…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 29, 2023
مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب کے جواں سال فرزند عاصم جمیل کی وفات پر ان سے اور ان کے اہل خانہ سے دلی دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار کرتا ہوں۔ اس دکھ اور غم کی گھڑی میں ان کے غم میں شریک ہیں۔ یقیناً یہ ایک ناقابل برداشت غم ہے۔ دعا ہے کہ اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو اپنے جوار رحمت میں بلند مقام عطا فرمائے…— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) October 29, 2023
اإِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 29, 2023
ﷲ تعالیٰ آپکو یہ سانحہ برداشت کرنے کی ہمت عطاء فرمائے ۔ آپکو اور آپ کے گھر والوں کو صبر دے اور آپ کے مرحوم بیٹے کی مغفرت فرمائے اور انکو جنت الفردوس میں جگہ عطا فرمائے ۔ آمین 🤲🏼 https://t.co/0dIJ9soTrm
Meanwhile, showbiz personalities and influencers also took to Twitter to mourn the loss.
افسوناک ، انتہائی افسوسناک ، عاصم جمیل کی جدائی کی خبر انتہائی افسوسناک - اناللہ وانا الیہ راجعون #AsimJameel#tariqjameel#Talamaba pic.twitter.com/VAoh10kcm1— Jameel Farooqui (@FarooquiJameel) October 29, 2023
How much more heartache can one bear? Devastated to hear that Asim Jameel, the son of Maulana Tariq Jameel, has lost his life in his hometown of Talamba. He has been k!ll*d 💔— Sheikh Nabeel (@SheikhNabeel786) October 29, 2023
May Allah grant them patience.🙏
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ#tariqjameel #asimjameel pic.twitter.com/L0zf13C2ja
