Politicians, celebrities condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 30 Oct, 2023
KARACHI – People from all walks of life offered condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil on the demise of his younger son Asim Jamil.

The incident took place in Maulana’s native town Talamba which is located in Mian Channu, Punjab.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar shared his grief over Asim’s death. In a statement, the premier prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear this loss.

President Arif Alvi took to Twitter to mourn the son of Islamic scholar. Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Asim Jameel, and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannah.

The President, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families also prayed that Almighty Allah grant patience to them to bear this loss.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders offered condolences to the grieved family.

Meanwhile, showbiz personalities and influencers also took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

Did Maulana Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil really commit suicide?

