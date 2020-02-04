COAS Bajwa pays tribute to 1st PMA Long Course veterans
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
COAS Bajwa pays tribute to 1st PMA Long Course veterans
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said the veterans of 1st Pakistan Military academy (PMA) long Course provided pioneer leadership to Pakistan Army.

The COAS was addressing a ceremony organized in the federal capital to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Reunion of the 1st PMA Long Course. The Reunion was attended by surviving members of the Course and their families.

The Army Chief paid tributes to the veterans of 1st PMA Long Course for their great contributions, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Gen Bajwa said, "Pakistan Army has established Army Institute of Military History (AIMH), where we are working to preserve our military history and veterans' experiences which should be useful to younger generation of officers."

The officers of 1st PMA Long Course joined PMA in January 1948 and 62 officers were commissioned on February 4, 1950 including Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider.

More From This Category
'21 countries including Pakistan donated ...
06:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Modi’s Aug 5 action paves way for IOJ&K ...
05:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Trump vows to bring back US troops from ...
05:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Another polio case reported in Sindh as tally ...
04:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
AIOU declares results of PhD, MPhil and MS ...
04:40 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Sriangar
01:56 PM | 5 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez announces the launch of her own beauty brand, Rare
02:09 PM | 5 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr