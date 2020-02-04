COAS Bajwa pays tribute to 1st PMA Long Course veterans
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said the veterans of 1st Pakistan Military academy (PMA) long Course provided pioneer leadership to Pakistan Army.
The COAS was addressing a ceremony organized in the federal capital to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Reunion of the 1st PMA Long Course. The Reunion was attended by surviving members of the Course and their families.
The Army Chief paid tributes to the veterans of 1st PMA Long Course for their great contributions, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Gen Bajwa said, "Pakistan Army has established Army Institute of Military History (AIMH), where we are working to preserve our military history and veterans' experiences which should be useful to younger generation of officers."
The officers of 1st PMA Long Course joined PMA in January 1948 and 62 officers were commissioned on February 4, 1950 including Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider.
- At least 23 killed in Turkey avalanche: officials06:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- '21 countries including Pakistan donated prevention, control supplies ...06:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Modi’s Aug 5 action paves way for IOJ&K freedom: PM Imran05:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Trump vows to bring back US troops from Afghanistan; reports progress ...05:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Another polio case reported in Sindh as tally reaches 3 in 202004:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Kashmir's continue to suffer and see-saw between hope and ...01:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year01:12 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel ...05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019