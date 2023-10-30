Army officers to head PIMS, Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD – Serving officers of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps will take top vacancies at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic, a move that raised questions and even prompted a clarification from Ministry of National Health Services.

Media reports suggest that a letter was sent from National Health Services Ministry to the Defence Ministry, as leadership roles at PIMS and FGPC were vacant in wake of lack of eligible officers.

The letter stated ‘In order to ensure effective healthcare service delivery to the public at large in Islamabad, it has been desired to fill the posts on secondment basis from Pakistan Army Medical Corps as an interim arrangement’.

It further maintained ‘It is, therefore, requested to convey the availability of qualified and capable hospital managers of equivalent grade i.e. BS-21 from Pakistan Army Medical Corps for posting as ED Pims and FGPC (BS-21) on deputation basis for a period of three years’.

As the development made headlines and had everyone talking, a National Health Services spokesperson shared a clarification, saying they wanted to introduce reforms in two state run hospitals and the letter had been written to the defence ministry so for finest officers from the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.

The spokesperson said under the guidance of Army Medical Corps officers, the administrative affairs of the hospitals could be run in an improved way.