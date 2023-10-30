Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together again amid divorce rumours

DUBAI – Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Miraz, the famous Indian tennis star, remained in news for a year now as their separation rumors have everyone talking.

As Malik and Mirza have not seen sharing family photo together, and the duo also changed their bio on social media handles that keeps fans and media guessing about their relationship status.

Amid the rumours, the two were seen together over the weekend. Shoaib, 41, wished his son on his birthday and shared glimpses from the day.

The cricketer turned analyst wished son Izhan on his birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday son, Baba loves you” and he dropped heart emoji.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Beta...

Baba loves you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pT3GdIv5l8 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza was spotted in the background of these pictures shared by Malik and the snaps have immediately caught netizens attention.

As some users are expressing for Malik family having quality time together, others seemed to doubt that there is no proper family photo.

Shoaib and Sania have not spotted together in personal social media posts due to which the news of divorce seems to be gaining momentum.

As the couple has not opened up about the alleged separation, they keeps fans guessing.