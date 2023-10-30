Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming here

Struggling Afghanistan will face off against Sri Lanka at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium today on Monday.

Asian sides are coming in today’s clash with thin chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the ICC leading tournament with just 4 points each from their 5 games.

Sri Lanka currently placed 5th on the points table with better run rate, and Afghanistan sit just below them at 6th spot.

Lankan Lion and Afghanistan bounced back into the CWC 23 with major victories, as Afghanistan stunned Men in Green and Sri Lanka made it two on the trot with win over struggling England.

If we look back, Sri Lanka hold strong recent record against Afghanistan, bagging their last three games in the ODI.

As thousands will watch action in Pune, millions will catch the action on streaming platforms and on cable TV.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries