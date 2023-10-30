  

Search

ODI World Cup Updates

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 241

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 30 Oct, 2023
World Cup 2023: Afghanistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 241

PUNE – A magical bowling spell form Fazal Farooqi helped Sri Lanka to bowl out Sri Lanka for 241 runs in a match of the World Cup 2023 at Pune stadium today (Monday).

Opener Pathum Nissanka tried to take a strong start with 46 runs knock but he got little support from his opener partner Dimuth Karunaratne dismissed for 15 runs. 

Kusal Mendis (39) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) made an effort for a healthy partnership but Mujeebur Rahman sent them to pavilion. Maheesh Theekshana from tail order made 29 runs in a bid to raise the total. 

Fazal Farooqi claimed a four-wicket haul while Rahman got two wickets and Azmat Omarzai and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against injury-hit Sri Lanka.

Asian sides are coming in today’s clash with thin chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the ICC leading tournament with just 4 points each from their 5 games.

Sri Lanka currently placed 5th on the points table with better run rate, and Afghanistan sit just below them at 6th spot.

Lankan Lion and Afghanistan bounced back into the CWC 23 with major victories, as Afghanistan stunned Men in Green and Sri Lanka made it two on the trot with win over struggling England.

If we look back, Sri Lanka hold strong recent record against Afghanistan, bagging their last three games in the ODI.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

12:19 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming ...

01:32 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

India vs England World Cup match free live streaming here

10:38 AM | 29 Oct, 2023

India register sixth consecutive World Cup win, beating England

03:46 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Celebs slam DRS misfire in Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup thriller

02:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

ICC accepts DRS blunder in Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match ...

12:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs in World Cup 2023 clash

Advertisement

Latest

05:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Inzamamul Haq steps down as chief selector 

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.

On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

              

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increases despite drop in international market rates

Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.

For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.

In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: