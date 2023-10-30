World Cup 2023: Afghanistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 241

PUNE – A magical bowling spell form Fazal Farooqi helped Sri Lanka to bowl out Sri Lanka for 241 runs in a match of the World Cup 2023 at Pune stadium today (Monday).

Opener Pathum Nissanka tried to take a strong start with 46 runs knock but he got little support from his opener partner Dimuth Karunaratne dismissed for 15 runs.

Kusal Mendis (39) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) made an effort for a healthy partnership but Mujeebur Rahman sent them to pavilion. Maheesh Theekshana from tail order made 29 runs in a bid to raise the total.

Fazal Farooqi claimed a four-wicket haul while Rahman got two wickets and Azmat Omarzai and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against injury-hit Sri Lanka.

Asian sides are coming in today’s clash with thin chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the ICC leading tournament with just 4 points each from their 5 games.

Sri Lanka currently placed 5th on the points table with better run rate, and Afghanistan sit just below them at 6th spot.

Lankan Lion and Afghanistan bounced back into the CWC 23 with major victories, as Afghanistan stunned Men in Green and Sri Lanka made it two on the trot with win over struggling England.

If we look back, Sri Lanka hold strong recent record against Afghanistan, bagging their last three games in the ODI.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne