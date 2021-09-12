Pakistan’s Inam Butt wins another gold medal in beach wrestling
KARACHI – Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt Saturday won the gold medal in the World Beach Wrestling Series being held in Greece.
This was the second consecutive gold medal for Butt in this year’s Beach Wrestling World Series. He had earlier won the second tournament in Rome as well.
Butt took to twitter and announced his victory.
🏅 ALHAMDULILA 🏅 world Beach Series GOLD MEDAL FOR #Pakistan zaman won brownz.#PakistanZindabad @mo_ipc @ForeignOfficePk @DrFMirza @GovtofPakistan @PakinGreece @SportsBoardPak @Sports_BoardPB @RaiTaimoorPTI @NOCPakistan pic.twitter.com/QkV5RESc2H— Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) September 11, 2021
Butt, who downed Romania’s Mihai Nicolae Palaghia in the quarter-final and Ukraine’s Oleksii Yakavochuk in the semi-final, defeated Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov in the final to win the gold medal in the 90kg weight category.
The fight was 2-2 in the allocated time but Butt was declared the winner as he had secured the final point in the fight.
Thanks Pak wrestling federation,— Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) September 11, 2021
Pakistan wapda, Pakistan sports Board,Punjab sports Board, ipc ministry and ministry foreign affairs for their support. @PakistanWapda @Sports_BoardPB @SportsBoardPak @NOCPakistan @mo_ipc @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/27L0SLHk4O
Butt's teammate Zaman Anwar also won the bronze medal in the 90+kg weight category after beating Ukraine’s Ivan Malin.
