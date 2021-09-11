Pakistan's Inam Butt qualifies for World Beach Wrestling Series' final in Greece 

08:12 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan’s top grappler Inam Butt Saturday qualified for final round of the World Beach Wrestling Series being held in Greece.

He defeated a Ukrainian wrestler in the semi-final round by 3-1. He has requested fans to pray for his success in the final round.

Earlier in the day, the 32-year-old wrestler downed Romanian counterpart in quarter finals to head to the semi-final.

On Friday, Butt overpowered Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov and Georgian Dato Marsagishvili in his opening fights while competing in the 90kg category and reached the quarter final round.

Inam Butt, 32, earlier won Pakistan gold medal at beach wrestling held in Rome last week. He had downed Ukrainian wrestler.

Pakistan's Inam Butt wins gold at World Beach ... 07:12 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan's top grappler Inam Butt Saturday won the gold medal after defeating Ukranian wrestler in the ...

