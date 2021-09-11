Pakistani lawyer Nida Usman wins Justitia Award 2021 in Austria

LAHORE - Pakistani woman lawyer Nida Usman Chaudhry has won the prestigious Justitia Award 2021 in the Academic (international) category in Austria.

The award is bestowed upon female laureates of the legal profession for their outstanding performance.

She has been working for 'Women In Law,’ an initiative launched in Pakistan in 2016. The organisation works for equality of opportunity and connectivity of female lawyers in Pakistan.

The #JustitiaAward Vienna 2021 Laureate for Academia (International) comes home!!! Yaay! so excited. This would not have been possible without my colleagues at @WomenInLawPk. This should be celebrated as our combined success for putting our collective efforts on world stage. pic.twitter.com/8txXQ5fWMf — Nida Usman Ch (@NidaUsmanCh) September 11, 2021

The award ceremony was held virtually on September 10.

Justitia Awards Ceremony 2021, Vienna starting at 9:30 pm on YouTube live: https://t.co/cCaxysIfh6 — Women In Law (@WomenInLawPk) September 10, 2021

Celebrating the achievement on Twitter, Nida wrote: “The #JustitiaAward Vienna 2021 Laureate for Academia (International) comes home!!! Yaay! so excited. This would not have been possible without my colleagues at @WomenInLawPk. This should be celebrated as our combined success for putting our collective efforts on world stage”.

The international forum had selected 80 women lawyers from 17 countries and 12 of them were shortlisted for the award in July this year.

She is the only recipient of the award in South Asia.