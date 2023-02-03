Pakistan’s Shahzad wins two gold medals in Portuguese National Indoor Rowing Championship

KARACHI – Pakistan's elderly athlete Mohammad Shahzad won two gold medals in the National Indoor Rowing Championship held in Portugal.

The news was shared by his daughter Mahoor Shahzad, a badminton player, on Twitter where she also posted a video of his father as he was taking part in the game.

"My father, Muhammad Shahzad, has won 2 Gold medals in 500m and 2000m races in Portuguese National Open Indoor Rowing Championship held in Viana, Portugal on 29th January 2023," she captioned the post.

He competed in Masters 60-64 age category. His 500m race time was 1:33 and 2000m race time 7:20 pic.twitter.com/ouDHiXvsYN — Mahoor Shahzad (@OfficialMahoor) February 3, 2023

