Zalmi Foundation hands over 50,000 masks, protective gear to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Zalmi Foundation has donated coronavirus protective gear to Afghanistan in a bid to help it combat the pandemic which has killed more than 177,000 across the globe.

Javed Afridi, Chairman Zalmi Foundation, has handed over 50,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits to an envoy at the Afghanistan embassy in federal capital, read a statement issued by Zalmi Foundation on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to foster healthy relations with neighboring countries. Keeping in mind this wish of the premier, "we, ( Zalmi foundation) are providing aid to Afghanistan," Afridi said.

The statement further said that the foundation was playing an active role to help the government tackle the pandemic and that it had donated Rs10 million in the prime minister's COVID-19 relief fund.

The Zalmi Foundation has also provided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with surgical masks and protective suits and helped the poor in several parts of the province by donating rations in several districts, the statement added.