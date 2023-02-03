‘We as a nation together will root out terrorism,’ says Pakistan Army chief during visit to Peshawar blast site

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar Police Lines blast site on Friday, according to military’s media wing.

The ISPR, in a statement, said army chief met with police officers and men. He appreciated the bravery and contribution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and law enforcement agencies in war against terrorism.

Gen Asim Munir said that KP police is one of the most brave and has fought as a Frontline force against terrorism. He also appreciated the high morale of KP police and LEAs and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for the defence of motherland.

#COASAsimMunir visited #Peshawar #PoliceLines blast site today, where he lauded LEAs and police’s bravery in war against #terrorism. “KP Police is one of the most brave and has fought as a frontline force against terrorism.”#ISPR pic.twitter.com/4EF3CNlZUs — Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) February 3, 2023

"We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and InSha Allah we shall achieve this," COAS concluded.