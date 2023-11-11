  

“Mark your calendars” for Tere Bin season 2

Noor Fatima
05:41 PM | 11 Nov, 2023
Yumna Zaidi Wahaj Ali
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Pakistani drama industry’s blockbuster and cult classic drama serial, Tere Bin, is set to release soon! The Yumna Zaidi-Wahaj Ali starrer television serial broke several TRP records and solidified the lead actors’ among the promising stars in the constellation of the entertainment industry.

 The producer, Abdullah Kadwani, witnessing the mind-blowing and unprecedented success of Tere Bin previously teased social media users asking them whether they want a sequel to Khuda Aur Mohabbat or Tere Bin – which the latter won.

Kadwani recently took to social media to announce the date asking them “mark their calendars” for the drama serial and promised his fans that they “would love” the production. “Exciting news for fans of ‘Tere Bin’’! Kadwani wrote. “The highly anticipated announcement of ‘’Tere Bin Season 2’’ is set for Friday December 29, 2023,” he added.

“Get ready for more heartwarming moments,” the acclaimed producer shared anticipating his fans. “Mark your calendars for this eagerly awaited revelation. InshALLAH its going to be fantastic & I promise you would love it,” Kadwani wrote in a post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Essayed by Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in pivotal roles, Tere Bin wasn't only a blockbuster drama serial in Pakistan but also in neighboring countries. Tere Bin managed to showcase the acting prowess of Ali and Zaidi in the best way possible, according to critics and fans of the onscreen couple.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

