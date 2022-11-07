Pakistan asks Kenyan govt to share information about Arshad Sharif’s killing 
Web Desk
08:30 AM | 7 Nov, 2022
Pakistan asks Kenyan govt to share information about Arshad Sharif’s killing 
NAIROBI – Pakistan has asked the Kenyan government to share information about the telephone calls and the history of Waqar Ahmed, his wife Morin Waqar, and Khurram Ahmad to assist in the murder inquiry of slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

The Pakistan govt has called on the Kenyan National Police services to provide its finding in Sharif’s killing case including the initial report of the incident; names and contact details of the instructors and trainers who were getting training at AmmoDump Training Camp at the time of the shooting – the site owned and operated by Waqar Ahmed, his wife Morin Waqar, and Khurram Ahmed over a large part of hilly land in a deserted area.

The Pakistan investigators have called on the Kenya police to share the name, rank and contact details of police officers involved in the shooting incident; call details date of all caused officers; the Geo-fencing report at the crime scene; ballistic report related to the incident; any record related to the movement of officers from GSU Headquarters to shooting incident; crime scene sketch; initial statement of accused officers; call details of the witnesses Waqar Ahmed, his wife Morin Waqar, and Khurram Ahmed.

A military officer appointed in Africa also was present during their meetings with the Kenyan authorities. During their stay in Nairobi, the Pakistani team met with Kenyan police officers, intelligence officers and several government functionaries. They also visited Sharif’s killing spot as well as the shooting range – AmmoDump – owned by the Ahmed brothers from Karachi. Waqar has told the investigators from Pakistan and Kenya that Karachi Kings CEO Tariq Wasi asked him to send a sponsorship letter to Sharif.

Investigators looking into the killing of journalist Sharif have also asked brothers Waqar and Khurram to provide CCTV footage of the apartment in Nairobi where Ashraf stayed and the training site out of Nairobi where Sharif was last seen alive before his tragic killing.

