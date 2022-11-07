Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 November 2022
09:15 AM | 7 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs151,050 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 129,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 118,707 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 138,461.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 151,000 PKR 1,710
Karachi PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Islamabad PKR 151,150 PKR 1,710
Peshawar PKR 151,190 PKR 1,710
Quetta PKR 151,240 PKR 1,710
Sialkot PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Attock PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Gujranwala PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Jehlum PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Multan PKR 151,270 PKR 1,710
Bahawalpur PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Gujrat PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Nawabshah PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Chakwal PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Hyderabad PKR 151,210 PKR 1,710
Nowshehra PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Sargodha PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Faisalabad PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710
Mirpur PKR 151,050 PKR 1,710

