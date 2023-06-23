Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr publicly apologizes to pregnant girlfriend for cheating

In a surprising turn of events, world famous football player, Neymar Jr., publicly apologized to his partner for cheating on her, and set the bar higher for gentlemen wanting to make amends in their relationships.

In an Instagram post, the footballer not only acknowledged his mistakes but also asked for forgiveness from Bruna Biancardi.

This public apology came after Paris Saint-Germain footballer was making headlines for cheating on Biancardi, a famous model and actress, who is also five months pregnant with Neymar's child, with the blogger and influencer Fernanda Campos.

In April this year, the couple announced that Bruna is pregnant with their first child.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar posted a heartfelt message along with the couple's picture.

"I do this for the two of you and your family," he wrote. "Justifying the unjustifiable. I didn't need to. But I need you in OUR lives."

"I have seen how much you have been exposed, how much you have suffered through it all, and how much you want to be by my side. And me by your side,” he added.

"I was wrong. I made mistakes with you. I dare say I make mistakes every day, on and off the field. But my mistakes in my personal life I solve at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends," he shared.

"All this has hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my son(daughter). It hit her family, which today is my family. It hit her intimacy in such a special moment that is motherhood.

"Bru, I have already asked you to forgive me for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposure, but I feel obliged to publicly reaffirm this. If a private matter became public, the apology has to be public.

"I can't imagine being without you. I don't know if we will work out, but TODAY you are the certainty that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will strengthen us. I love you," Neymar concluded.

Campos confirmed that she spent the eve of Valentine's Day in Sao Paulo with Neymar and that she was unaware of his relationship with Biancardi.

The influencer revealed that during their meeting.

"Soon I will reveal everything and tell the whole truth, regardless of who it may hurt!" said Campos, whose Instagram account has been deleted.

"I am living in hell. I am being judged and attacked from all sides. I ask you not to judge me for what I did and what I have to do now."

Surprisingly, Neymar is apparently allowed to be unfaithful to his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi over three conditions which are that he wears protection, keeps it discreet, and not kiss the other participant on the mouth.