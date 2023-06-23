Search

Pakistan's Faiza and Naheen win Gold in Badminton Doubles; Noshiwan and Arif grab Silver in Men's Double

Web Desk 11:45 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
BERLIN – Pakistan's Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan won a gold medal in the Badminton Women's Doubles Unified event of the ongoing 16th Special Olympic World Games.

In the badminton event played at Messe Berlin, Pakistani players won the gold medal by defeating Uzbekistan by 21-5 and 21-17 points, Malaysia by 21-14 and 21-6 and Kyrgyz Republic by 21-12 and 21-13.

 On this occasion, Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan said, "We are very happy that our hard work paid off and we were able to win a gold medal for our country. Our coaches played an important role in our success. We will try our best to maintain this streak of success in future events as well."

Head coach Mutahir Sohail and coach Qamar Ali Mona of Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan from Lahore said that both players have been preparing for the World Games for the past two years. They stayed busy in this regard, they also participated fully in the training camps organized by Special Olympics Pakistan in Karachi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in the men's unified doubles event of Badminton, Pakistan's Noshiwan Arif Raja and Talha Asif won the silver medal after defeating Paraguay 21-18 and 21-12 and Macau by 21-12 and 21-16.

However, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Hong Kong by the margin of 16-21 and 18-21.

