Punjab announces four-day holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Friday annuonced holidays for Eidul Adha from June 28 to July 1.

In this regard, a notification has also been released by the provincial government.

According to the notification, offices with a 5-day workweek will be closed from June 28 to June 30 in observance of Eid.

Similarly, the holidays will run from June 28 to July 1 for businesses that operate a 6-day workweek.

The federal government has already announced a holiday schedule for different kinds of offices.

In order to observe Eid al-Adha, institutions with a six-day workweek were initially given a four-day break from June 28 to July 1st.

Offices with a five-day workweek, on the other hand, get a three-day holiday to celebrate the event.