Sindh announces holidays for Eid ul Adha 2023

KARACHI – The holidays for the approaching celebration of Eidul Adha have been formally announced by the Sindh government.

According to a notification issued by provincial government, the province-wide holidays will start on June 28 and go until July 1st.

The federal government has already announced a holiday schedule for different kinds of offices.

In order to observe Eid al-Adha, institutions with a six-day workweek were initially given a four-day break from June 28 to July 1st.

Offices with a five-day workweek, on the other hand, get a three-day holiday to celebrate the event.